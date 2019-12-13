Fico still in serious condition after assassination attempt

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said that Prime Minister Robert Fiсo is still in serious condition after an assassination attempt on him the previous day, BELTA reports citing Pravda newspaper.

Peter Pellegrini visited Robert Fiсo today at the hospital in Banska Bystrica. According to him, they had a short conversation.

"I was only allowed to talk to him for a few minutes because his current condition requires peace and quiet without any additional distractions," said Peter Pellegrini. He also expressed hope for Robert Fico's speedy recovery.

The president-elect, against the backdrop of the incident, also called for the unification of society. "We need to realize together across the country, regardless of our political views, religion or anything else, that we have crossed a red line in Slovakia that we have never crossed since the creation of our country," he stressed.