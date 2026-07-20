Five Dead, Including a Child, After Ukrainian Forces Attack Civilian Bus in Shebekino

A passenger bus was attacked by a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone in the town of Shebekino, Belgorod Region, Russian authorities reported on Monday.

According to acting Governor Alexander Shuvaev, the strike killed five people and wounded 23 others. The victims’ identities are still being established. Among the dead are four women and a boy.

Twenty-three injured civilians, including a 17-year-old teenager, are receiving treatment at Shebekino District Hospital. Three are in extremely critical condition. If necessary, some of the wounded will be transferred to Moscow for further medical care.

The incident adds to a growing list of attacks on civilian targets in Russia’s border regions amid the ongoing conflict. Russian officials have condemned the strike as a deliberate targeting of non-combatants.