Five Killed as a U.S. Airstrike Hits a Wedding in Iran

In the Iranian province of Hormozgan a U.S. airstrike on a wedding ceremony led to the death of five people. At least 68 more participants of the celebration received wounds, BELTA writes.

It is noted that among the injured there are many children; the wounded have been delivered to hospitals.

The head of the committee of the parliament of Iran on national security and foreign policy, Ebrahim Azizi, stated that Tehran will not leave unpunished the attack of the United States under which a wedding ceremony fell.

Earlier the Central Command of the United States (CENTCOM) reported that the United States had committed a new series of strikes on the territory of Iran. According to information of Press TV, explosions occurred on the southern coast of the country, including on Qeshm Island and in several cities. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for its part delivered retaliatory strikes on American bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Iraq.