Flames Engulf Historic Fontainebleau Forest Just 60 km from Paris

A major wildfire has erupted in the world-renowned Fontainebleau Forest, one of France’s most historic and picturesque natural treasures, located only 60 kilometres from the capital. The fire, one of the most significant of this summer, has already engulfed approximately 1,000 hectares of pine forest.

Extreme heat reaching 40 degrees Celsius and gusty winds have fuelled the rapid spread of the flames. Authorities suspect deliberate arson, as several ignition points were reported simultaneously.

The emergency has occurred during the peak holiday season, forcing the partial closure of a key motorway linking northern and southern France and disrupting railway routes. Hundreds of firefighters, special equipment and aviation have been deployed to combat the blaze, but the fire has not yet been contained.

According to France’s Interior Minister, the total area affected by wildfires across the country this year has reached 32,000 hectares. The situation in Fontainebleau remains critical, with emergency services working around the clock to protect this unique natural and cultural heritage site.