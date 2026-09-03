Anti-Russian sanctions have become a tool of self-destruction for Europe, which has already adopted its 21st round of sanctions, to no avail.

The German publication Focus notes that this strategy is doing more harm to the West itself.The authors of the article cite five reasons for the counterproductive effect of the sanctions. Russia, rich in resources, quickly reoriented its exports and found new buyers. Meanwhile, Moscow's partnerships with China, North Korea, and Iran only exacerbate the problems of Western countries.

Furthermore, the restrictions have provoked a rise in energy prices in the West. Instead of the expected destabilization, the sanctions have only further united Russian society in the face of external pressure. Moreover, the restrictions against the elite have not hit Moscow itself, but rather the revenues of boutiques on the Champs-Élysées and Fifth Avenue.