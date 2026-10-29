For the First Time in 65 Years, U.S. Congress May Fail to Approve Defense Budget

American lawmakers may for the first time in 65 years not approve the defense budget for the current fiscal year, which in the USA began on 1 October, TASS writes.

According to The Washington Post, negotiations in Congress on approving the largest defense budget project in the country’s history of 1.5 trillion dollars have reached an impasse because of disagreements caused by the war with Iran and growing discontent with the actions of Pete Hegseth in the post of defense secretary.

Sources of the publication note that the U.S. Armed Forces are already feeling the consequences of the shortage of financial resources. Thus, the Central Command of the U.S. Armed Forces, whose area of operational responsibility includes first of all the Middle East and North Africa, has estimated total expenditures on the war with Iran at more than 47 billion dollars.

The Pentagon is forced to postpone exercises and maintenance of equipment in order to cover current bills. Stocks of missiles and other munitions expended over 8 months of war have still not been replenished.

The White House earlier proposed a budget project and divided it into two parts. As WP notes, for the adoption of the first part of 1.15 trillion dollars the votes of Democrats will be required, and the second of 350 billion dollars the Washington administration intends to pass exclusively with Republican votes.

However, the latter so far cannot agree on this approval even inside the party itself. Democrats, for their part, blocked an additional request for military expenditures of 67 billion dollars in protest against the war with Iran.

Lawmakers are dissatisfied with the actions of Hegseth, who, according to the newspaper, violated the multi-year tradition of equal access of both parties to secret briefings on national security.

Democrats ceased to be invited to closed meetings with officials on the second part of the budget project of 350 billion dollars because of suspicions of leaks to the press. Many Republicans are dissatisfied with this decision of the Pentagon chief and personally told him that the chances of adopting the budget are extremely small.

The situation is complicated by the midterm elections to Congress scheduled for 3 November, in which Democrats, according to forecasts, may regain control of at least the House of Representatives. Together with some Republicans they intend to seek the impeachment of Hegseth because of the war with Iran.

The Republican lawmakers controlling Congress have about 20 working days left in 2026 to approve the defense budget. The publication doubts that this is possible in such a short period. American lawmakers for 65 years have regularly approved the defense budget. The new composition of Congress will begin its work in January 2027.