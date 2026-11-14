Force instead of dialogue: French and Canadian authorities crash down on mass protests

In Paris, activists are on the march; the column set off from the Place de la République, passed through the Bastille, and is now heading toward the Place de la Nation. Rather than engaging in dialogue with its citizens, the Élysée Palace has once again opted for a strategy of force.

According to the Minister of the Interior, up to 60 such demonstrations are expected across the country. To contain them, the authorities have deployed approximately 70,000 police officers and gendarmes—the same number as on each of the previous three Saturdays.

Protests have also taken place across the Atlantic. In Montreal, Canada, student demonstrations escalated into clashes with security forces. Yesterday, thousands of young people took to the city center to demand an end to the rapid rise in the costs of education, housing, and groceries. Police used riot-control equipment against the activists. This event served as the culmination of a week-long strike, which, by various estimates, involved up to 75,000 participants.