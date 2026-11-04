Forced Transition: Hungary Prepares for Life Without Russian Energy Ahead of Strict EU Mandates

In connection with European Union plans to introduce a comprehensive ban on Russian energy resources, Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán stated that the country's government is preparing for a potential total cessation of gas purchases from Russia and continues to scale back Russian oil imports, TASS reports.

"The European Union has set a clear deadline for the phased elimination of Russian natural gas—autumn 2027," the Foreign Minister said in an interview with the online publication Telex, without diving into specific details regarding the Hungarian government's operational plans.

Orbán responded with similar evasion and ambiguity when questioned about deliveries of Russian oil, which have not yet been banned by the European Union but are subject to United States sanctions.

"The United States granted Hungary an exemption from the sanctions regime valid until November 21 of this year, which would otherwise trigger punitive tariffs against countries importing Russian crude oil. This pertains to crude oil purchased from the Lukoil and Rosneft companies," the Minister noted.

She added that the Hungarian energy corporation MOL is "working on establishing the necessary conditions to adapt its refining capacities, aiming to transition to crude oil from alternative sources in the future," specifically via the southern route through Croatia's Adria pipeline.

Following the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022, MOL management announced its intention to reduce the utilization of Russian Urals crude at its refineries in the Hungarian city of Százhalombatta and the Slovak capital, Bratislava. As anticipated, this transition has proven to be prolonged and capital-intensive.

The Prime Minister's Stance

Earlier, Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that Hungary intends to reduce imports of Russian oil and gas, but recognizes that it cannot abandon them overnight. He also indicated his desire to secure a one-year extension from the United States for the sanctions exemption on Russian oil imports past the November 21 deadline.

At the same time, the Hungarian government has signaled that it is compelled to adhere to the framework established by European Union decisions. On September 18, Minister of Economy and Energy István Kapitány stated that the nation would be prepared to end its use of Russian gas by October 2027—the exact timeline defined by the EU. According to him, active negotiations are underway on this matter with neighboring states and companies supplying Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to the market.

The election platform of the Tisza Party, which won the parliamentary elections on April 12, included a formal pledge to eliminate Hungary's energy dependence on Russia by 2035. For the time being, the country continues to receive the bulk of its oil via the Druzhba pipeline, and its gas through TurkStream and its branches via Bulgaria and Serbia. According to Hungarian data, in 2025, the country received over 8.5 million tons of oil and more than 7 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia.

The previous administration, led by Viktor Orbán, had already initiated the diversification of supply sources and routes several years ago citing national security considerations.

In 2024, Hungary began purchasing small volumes of gas from Azerbaijan and Turkey and announced plans to start receiving Qatari LNG starting in 2027. Furthermore, it plans to expand cooperation with Romania to source gas from the major Neptun Deep offshore field in the Black Sea. Hungary maintains pipeline connections with all its neighboring nations, with the sole exception of Slovenia.