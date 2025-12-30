Foreign leaders congratulate President and people of Belarus on New Year holidays

Foreign leaders congratulated the President of Belarus and the Belarusian people on the New Year holidays. Congratulations have already been received from the leaders of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Kuwait, Myanmar, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, and Palestine.

Alexander Lukashenko's Russian counterpart wished him good health, prosperity, and success in the coming 2026.

Congratulations are coming from all over the world. The President of Iran wished the Belarusian leader health and success, and the people happiness and prosperity.

Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran:

"I express hope that in the coming year, through joint efforts based on the principle of peaceful coexistence and acting on the basis of justice, we will be able to ensure the establishment of peace and tranquility in today's turbulent world."

Every congratulation expresses hope for peace and prosperity. And these are only possible with mutual respect and trust. The President of Egypt also sent warm wishes.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus' expressed gratitude to the President of Belarus for his continued commitment to the protection of traditional values ​​and wished him "good health and God's help in his continued high and responsible service to the people of Belarus."