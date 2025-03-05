3.60 BYN
Foreign Ministry: Japan intends to continue support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya during a meeting of the budget committee of the upper house of parliament has reiterated that Tokyo considers it important to achieve a long-term and equitable peace in Ukraine and, "based on this, intends to continue supporting Ukraine and sanctions against Russia", RIA Novosti informs.
During the hearing, representatives of the Japanese government were asked to comment on possible developments if US military aid to Ukraine is cut off.
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that it was "difficult to answer hypothetical questions", but emphasized the undeniable fact that Ukraine "continues to fight thanks to various assistance from other countries". In response, a Constitutional Democratic Party lawmaker asked whether Tokyo intended to continue supporting Ukraine.