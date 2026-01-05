The international community disagrees with Trump and acknowledges that the US attack on Venezuela contravenes international law. This was stated by the Venezuelan Foreign Minister following an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

A Russian representative called the US actions against Nicolás Maduro a form of banditry and a harbinger of a return to an era of lawlessness.

Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN:

"Any problems and disagreements between the United States and Venezuela must be resolved through dialogue. This is precisely what the UN Charter prescribes, the purposes and principles of which a number of states have begun to apply selectively in recent years, depending on the political situation. Today, we are reaping the fruits of their irresponsibility and selectivity in matters of compliance with international law, which are identified with the so-called law-based world order."

China, Cuba, and Colombia strongly condemned the US actions, while France and the United Kingdom limited themselves to general statements about a "peaceful transition."