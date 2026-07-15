Lithuania has once again demonstrated an outrageous level of spy mania. Members of the Seimas have authorized polygraph testing of any foreigner applying for a residence permit.

Vilnius plans to search for undercover agents among anyone deemed suspicious by local intelligence services. The Deputy Minister of National Defense attributed this absurd measure to "the intensification of hostile intelligence services" and widespread recruitment.

The right to refuse such a humiliating procedure has been preserved, although in this case, the applicant is guaranteed to be denied documents.