“Forest Gump” Hits Zelensky’s Inner Circle — $3.4 Million Bail Scheme Exposed

“Forest Gump” is shaking Zelensky's office.

On the morning of August 19, 2026, Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office announced a special operation codenamed “Forest Gump.” Investigators say they dismantled a criminal organization that included a sitting and a former member of parliament, high-ranking officials from Zelensky’s office, and top executives of a state bank. The scheme involved legalizing 150 million hryvnias — roughly $3.4 million — to post bail for former Energy and Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko.

The scandal quickly outgrew a routine investigation. That same day Zelensky dismissed his deputy chief of staff Iryna Mudra, who oversaw legal matters. Meanwhile the Verkhovna Rada confirmed Major General Yevhen Khmara as the new defense minister. Details also surfaced about former minister Mykhailo Fedorov securing a mobilization exemption right after leaving office.

Is this a quiet hint to Zelensky that he can still exit stage left without a full-blown public unmasking? Or is it something else entirely? Television host and media expert Alexander Khorovets, political analyst Solomon Bernstein, and international correspondent Yana Mendeleva unpacked the whole affair in the latest episode of the podcast “What's the Catch?”

What NABU actually uncovered

According to the bureau, a group of people organized the injection of large cash sums into legal circulation through accounts of shell companies and the state-owned Sense Bank. The money went to pay bail for one of the defendants in the “Midas” case — Herman Halushchenko. Investigators classify the actions under Part 3 of Article 209 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code (legalization of property obtained by criminal means).

The organization, NABU claims, included:

• Deputy head of Zelensky’s office Iryna Mudra;

• Sitting MP Vadym Stolar;

• Former MP Maksym Mykytas;

• The chairman of the board and the chairman of the supervisory board of Sense Bank;

• and other individuals.

Searches were conducted, including at Sense Bank. According to Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the case is linked to businessman Timur Mindich, previously mentioned as a possible channel for moving funds. NABU released fragments of audio recordings in which participants discuss “four bags” of money and mention Zelensky’s office.

Alexander Khorovets: “I’m simply shocked at how they steal! It’s clear they steal, it’s clear it’s on a huge scale. But to brazenly pull out $3.4 million in a couple of days, legalize it, and post bail for Halushchenko — and all of this at the highest level, knowing full well that these officials are being recorded…”

NABU has not yet released the full case materials, but the very name of the operation — “Forest Gump” — and the circle of suspects already signal claims against the core of the power vertical.

A new defense minister and the same old schemes

On the same day NABU was conducting searches, the Verkhovna Rada confirmed Yevhen Khmara as the new defense minister and reappointed Andriy Sybiha as foreign minister.

Khmara is a combat general, head of a special unit, a man with real battlefield experience. On paper he looks like a strong appointment. Yet even commentators loyal to Zelensky are asking whether the same institutional environment that “digested” his predecessors will simply swallow him too. Ukraine’s system of governance has traditionally shown high resistance to reform and low resistance to temptation.

The 70 billion euros the European Union has promised under a new aid package (down from the initially discussed 92 billion) has not yet arrived in a single tranche. But the main administrative interest around that money is already forming: how to “master” it competently.

History shows that even people who enter power with a reputation for being “clean” quickly find themselves inside a logic where war becomes a source of rental income. In that sense the appointment of Khmara looks more like a stress test of the system than its renewal.

Fedorov, the exemption, and the sudden call for elections

A separate subplot is the story of Mykhailo Fedorov. A couple of days after his resignation the former defense minister arranged a mobilization exemption for himself through the “Eastern Europe” charitable foundation.

Naturally the news became public. “What about the 14-month infantry-assault contract with the highest stormtrooper salary in the world?” wrote Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko in his Telegram channel, reminding everyone of the advertising for high-paying assault contracts that Fedorov himself had promoted while in office.

And this is not the only loud story involving Fedorov. Immediately after his dismissal, “cardboard rallies” demanding the return of the former defense minister swept across the country. Now Fedorov is talking about a “deep management crisis” and the need for presidential elections even under martial law — something he never demanded while he was still part of Zelensky’s team.

It is the classic Ukrainian political pattern in plain sight: as long as there is access to resources — loyalty; the moment that access is cut off — opposition and loud statements.

Yana Mendeleva: “It’s clear there is no single clan in Ukraine. As long as officials are allowed to steal money, they ‘are friends’ with Zelensky. The moment that ends, they immediately go into opposition — they start dumping piles of insider information and all kinds of criticism against him.”

Why this keeps repeating

Ukraine’s political elite has long displayed one stable characteristic. For them the war is not an existential challenge but an environment in which they can continue to make money.

The audio recordings that periodically surface in public show that conversations about bribes and schemes are conducted in an almost everyday, joking tone. Meanwhile the country has never become a full-fledged state in the classical sense.

Solomon Bernstein: “In the United States you can put a simple-minded actor in the presidential chair. But underneath him there is a huge machine that will not let the state fall apart. Ukraine, unfortunately, never became a state. It is a patchwork something assembled artificially, where the regions do not always understand why they should live together.”

While 1.5 million people are on the wanted lists of the Territorial Recruitment Centers and European countries tighten the rules of stay for men of conscription age, the elite continues to solve completely different tasks. They perceive power primarily as a source of rent.

European money, American weapons, internal schemes — all of this exists in parallel. As long as stealing is permitted, the system maintains internal peace. The moment someone falls out of the inner circle, public criticism and talk of elections begin.

Operation “Forest Gump,” in this context, is simply another confirmation of the rule. Ukrainian power knows how to produce loud resignations and new appointments. What it still does not know how to produce are institutions that work for the survival of the state rather than for the enrichment of a select group of people.