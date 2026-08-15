Former Beauty Queen and Five Russian Women Rescued from Trafficking Ring in Philippines

A former beauty queen and five Russian women have been rescued from a human trafficking network in the Philippines.

According to Cebu Daily News, citing the National Bureau of Investigation, the six women were freed from a group based in Makati City that was using them for commercial sexual exploitation. During the operation a man suspected of organizing the network was arrested.

The suspect had agreed to supply the women at a reduced price of 25,000 pesos each (approximately 34,000 Russian rubles) plus commission, the bureau said in its statement.

The victims were turned over to Makati authorities for the necessary assistance and support.

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