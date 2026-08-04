The funeral of former member of the Latvian SS Legion, Laimonis Ezergailis, took place at the Lestene Cemetery in Latvia, TASS reports.

According to the LSM television channel, the funeral was accompanied by a fireworks display.

Ezergailis was born in 1923 and, from the age of 19, served in the Latvian SS Legion, which is known for its crimes during the Great Patriotic War. Legion members burned villages with civilians and brutally murdered prisoners.

In 2025, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) released declassified documents on the role of Latvian SS Legionnaires in the occupied territories during the war. As noted in a March 10, 1945, report from the head of the SMERSH counterintelligence department of the 3rd Baltic Front to the commander of the 3rd Baltic Front, the mass extermination of Soviet citizens began from the first days of the Nazi occupation of Riga. Concentration camps and ghettos were established as early as early July 1941.

"As a result of three years of implementing the punitive policy of fascism, the German invaders and their accomplices exterminated over 300,000 Soviet citizens in the Riga region alone," the report stated.

For arrests and executions, the occupation authorities created a punitive detachment within the "Latvian Auxiliary Police of the SD," led by the chief of the Riga police, German Army Major Viktors Arajs, who was known for his particular cruelty in exterminating people.

The "Arajs Detachment" numbered up to 3,000 people, who participated in executions, punitive raids, and guarded concentration camps and ghettos. Initially, they wore the uniform of the former Latvian army, but later switched to German SS uniforms.