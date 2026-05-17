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Former Polish Prime Minister expresses outrage and compares Yermak's release to gangster film
Yermak, the former head of Zelensky's office, has been released from pretrial detention. His bail was over $3 million. He was held in the so-called ministerial cell, where he spent four nights.
This was reported by the Ukrainian TV channel "5"
On May 14, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine ordered Yermak's arrest for 60 days in connection with the laundering of over $10 million, with the possibility of posting bail. Even the West was outraged.
Here's what former Polish Prime Minister Leszek Miller wrote on his social media page: "An ordinary citizen who stole a bicycle gets handcuffs and police surveillance. A high-ranking official suspected of laundering millions gets a bill. It's a bit like being evicted from a five-star hotel: 'Thank you for staying with us, here's your bill.' The whole story also resembles a gangster film: luxurious estates near Kyiv, millions of dollars, mysterious cash flows, influential people, and, of course, not too high a deposit so friends don't have to wait for the next tranche of European money."
According to Miller, Ukraine "has been assuring the West for years of the supposed transparency of its institutions," but the reality is quite different