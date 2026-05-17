Yermak, the former head of Zelensky's office, has been released from pretrial detention. His bail was over $3 million. He was held in the so-called ministerial cell, where he spent four nights.

This was reported by the Ukrainian TV channel "5"

On May 14, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine ordered Yermak's arrest for 60 days in connection with the laundering of over $10 million, with the possibility of posting bail. Even the West was outraged.

Here's what former Polish Prime Minister Leszek Miller wrote on his social media page: "An ordinary citizen who stole a bicycle gets handcuffs and police surveillance. A high-ranking official suspected of laundering millions gets a bill. It's a bit like being evicted from a five-star hotel: 'Thank you for staying with us, here's your bill.' The whole story also resembles a gangster film: luxurious estates near Kyiv, millions of dollars, mysterious cash flows, influential people, and, of course, not too high a deposit so friends don't have to wait for the next tranche of European money."