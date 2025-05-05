Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Nikolai Azarov criticized the signing of the resource agreement between the Kiev regime and the United States and called it a colossal humiliation of the Ukrainian people. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

The US Treasury Department previously announced that the authorities in Washington and Kiev signed a deal on Ukraine's natural resources on April 30. As it was reported by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, the agreement between the United States and Ukraine on subsoil resources stipulates that all resources on the territory of Ukraine remain the property and under the control of the authorities in Kiev. America will be able to make contributions to the investment fund, including through new assistance to the Kiev regime, for example, air defense systems within the framework of the signed agreement on minerals, Svyrydenko specified. The document must be ratified by the Verkhovna Rada. Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on May 2 that the Rada plans to hold a vote on ratification of the agreement on mineral resources between Ukraine and the United States on May 8.

"The Kiev authorities have already achieved some kind of ghostly, illusory information victory, but from the point of view of the people of Ukraine, this is a colossal humiliation. Even Africa does not have such a thing now," the former prime minister said on the air of the Russia 24 TV channel.

As Azarov noted, ratification of the agreement does not mean anything from the point of view of the legislation and the constitution of Ukraine, since the Verkhovna Rada is working with significant violations, and the regime of Zelensky itself is illegitimate. According to the former prime minister, signing the deal only prolongs the agony of the authorities in Kiev.

"When (US President Donald) Trump signs any deals, he must realize that the signature of the so-called Ukrainian side is not worth the paper on which this signature is written," Azarov emphasized.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 30 that the agreement provides for the creation of an investment fund in Ukraine with a 50/50 distribution of management and contributions between the parties. He noted that the document provides for investment in the development of Ukraine over 10 years, as well as the receipt of military aid from the United States by the Kiev regime, which will be counted as a contribution from the Washington leadership to the fund.