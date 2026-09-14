Former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Left Country due to a Corruption Scandal

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General, who has resigned, has left the country amidst a corruption scandal.

Earlier, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) launched a special operation, with law enforcement officers conducting searches at the Prosecutor General's Office. Investigators allege that the agency's head was involved in the activities of a criminal organization; its members are suspected of receiving bribes from fraudulent call centers and laundering illicit assets.

Before his departure, the prosecutor signed a notice of suspicion against the NABU director. He alleges that the director falsified official documents to obtain an undue advantage of particularly large value. He leveled similar accusations against an individual close to the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP).