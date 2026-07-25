The Italian Ministry of Defense, Guido Crosetto, has offered employment assistance to former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. He was promised an advisory position literally the day after his dismissal.

The offer has not yet been accepted. Apparently, the Ukrainian has not given up hope of being reinstated in his home country. Protests by his supporters are still ongoing in Ukrainian cities.

More than 70% of Italians feel unsafe

In Italy, a clear lack of trust in their own defense forces and police has been revealed. According to a recent survey, 71% of citizens do not feel safe in their own country. Moreover, 57% believe that the law on self-defense should be amended, expanding the list of cases in which it applies.