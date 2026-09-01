Washington is no longer in a condition to fight with Iran. Of this the U.S. secretary of defense was warned at once by four military chiefs of the Pentagon, the Washington Post reports.

The military leadership of the United States considers that the operation in Iran has dragged on very much and has become too large-scale. The military also pointed to the exhaustion of resources and the risks of not reacting, if something happens, to threats in other regions.

The publication recalls that at present more than 50,000 American military personnel are in the Middle East.