Fousseynou Ouattara, vice-chair of the Defence Commission of Mali’s Transitional Council, said that terrorist groups operating in the country had received support from Ukrainian mercenaries and Ukraine’s military intelligence.

“The terrorists were sponsored and armed by colonial powers and also received support from Ukrainian mercenaries, particularly Ukraine’s military intelligence,” Ouattara said.

He also noted that militants had regularly attacked positions held by the Malian army. In response, since April, the general staffs have developed and implemented a strategy aimed not only at reclaiming territory but also at completely destroying terrorist groups.