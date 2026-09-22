Andrei Manoilo, political scientist and professor at Lomonosov Moscow State University, offered this assessment:

“Trump is no longer being broadcast. This stance is shared both by outlets traditionally aligned with the Democratic Party and by Republican-leaning television networks — a development that is doubly surprising. Fox News, in particular, has suddenly taken a position of opposition to Trump, something that has never happened before. It is quite possible that the owners of these channels already regard Trump as a spent force — a figure the Republican Party will soon seek to distance itself from as a loser and a dangerous political adventurer who has drawn the party into a series of military gambles, including armed aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

As for publications such as CNN and Politico, whose journalists Trump has barred from the White House, the situation is equally clear. This is an unprecedented step, but it is hardly surprising: these outlets serve as leading platforms for the Democratic Party and have long been among Trump’s most prominent media opponents.”