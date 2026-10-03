France Detains More Than 5,000 in a Week of High-School Protests

In a week, police detained more than 5,000 people at high-school protests across France, BelTA reported.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said 1,747 participants were detained on October 2, after 1,954 the day before. Demonstrations took place at 735 schools, 158 of which were damaged.

The high-school protests began last week in the Paris region of Île-de-France and have now spread across the country. Participants are opposing overloaded timetables, a shortage of teachers and other problems in education. In some places they have turned into disorders and clashes with law enforcement.

Against the backdrop of radicalizing protests, National Education Minister Édouard Geffray said classes at some schools would be moved online.