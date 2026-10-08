“France Leads the Whole Planet” — Expert Feldman on Security-Force Violence Against Its Own People

Tear gas and beatings are the true reality of today’s “democratic” France. And it is Emmanuel Macron who should answer for the police’s excessive use of force against protesting teenagers.

Pavel Feldman, professor at the Academy of Labor and Social Relations (Russia):

“No independent investigation into the unlawful actions of France’s security forces against their own people will be carried out. The fact is that this is a signature style, a hallmark by which the French police are known in Europe and, indeed, around the world. In the degree of its tolerance for the use of violence against the people, France is probably ahead of the entire planet. Even in undeveloped states, in third-world countries, as the Europeans themselves call them, one rarely encounters this kind of violence by law enforcement against their own population — and even against children. We have already seen many times how, after a harsh suppression of protests, people are not punished at all but have orders hung around their necks and are praised, since from the point of view of the local authorities the French police are supposed to work in exactly this way. In the end this leads to a radicalization of the protest, and the pendulum of this conflict will swing harder and harder.”