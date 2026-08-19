France Legalizes Euthanasia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
France has officially become the 12th country in the world to legalize euthanasia.
Only adult citizens or foreigners with permanent legal residence status will be able to end their lives voluntarily. The key requirement is the presence of an incurable disease in the late or terminal stages, resulting in unbearable physical suffering.
The Senate, right-wing parties, and the Catholic Church in France had previously vehemently opposed the reform.