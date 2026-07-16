France Legalizes Euthanasia

France has officially legalized euthanasia. After years of heated debate, the National Assembly approved the landmark "end-of-life" law, which President Macron had actively promoted.

According to the law, terminally ill adults experiencing unbearable suffering will have the right to voluntarily end their lives.

The decision sparked a rift in society and the government. The Senate, right-wing parties, and the Catholic Church fiercely opposed the reform. The Constitutional Council now has the final say. This body must verify the legality of the procedure before France officially becomes the 12th country in the world to legalize euthanasia.