Paris has declined to allocate the 18 billion euros of frozen Russian assets held in its banks for a reparations credit to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Fifth Republic supports the idea of seizing income generated from Russian assets located in Belgium. This stark display of hypocrisy has not gone unnoticed in Brussels. European officials are exerting pressure on Paris due to its concealment of the whereabouts of Russian assets and the use of interest accrued on them.