On 6 October a wave of student protests rose with fresh force across France. By the end of the day, as many as 250,000 people angered by the crisis in the education system were expected on the streets of rebellious cities. Teachers are calling for the demands of secondary-school pupils to be heard.

There is unrest in Marseille, Nantes and Toulouse. In Lyon, Paris and Strasbourg there have been clashes — police are ruthlessly pinning down those who reject economies made at the expense of people and their rights.

Since the protests began, more than 6,000 people have been detained, most of them minors.

The protests continue: the French student union demands €10 billion for education

Sociologists cite the figures: nearly 80 percent of young French people are sure the country’s political leadership is incapable of securing them a stable future. Eight in ten respondents had already considered building their lives outside France. The poll was conducted in August, long before the mass demonstrations by secondary-school pupils and the unions.