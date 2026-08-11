France’s Gravelines NPP Brought to Its Knees by… Jellyfish - Welcome to the Energy Future

Anomalous heat is hitting Europe’s energy and logistics systems at the same time — and the latest casualty is nuclear power.

In France, a mass invasion of jellyfish has paralyzed the Gravelines nuclear power plant, one of the country’s largest. Thousands of the creatures clogged the filtration and water-intake systems that keep the reactors cool. Operators were forced to shut down three reactors in an emergency and cut the fourth to 50 percent power. Only a single unit is still running at full capacity.

The same heat wave is creating crises further east. In Cologne, the Rhine has fallen to a historic low of just 56 centimeters. Forecasters expect the river to drop even further, threatening commercial shipping that depends on it. In the Czech Republic, dozens of streams have completely dried up and major rivers are running far below long-term averages.

Europe’s sophisticated energy infrastructure — nuclear plants, river transport, everything — is discovering that extreme heat and simple biology can still bring it to a halt. The jellyfish didn’t need a press conference or a climate summit. They just showed up and shut the reactors down.