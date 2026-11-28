Prolonged protests in France are forcing parents to withdraw their children from state schools on a massive scale.

According to a local radio station, private lyceums across the country have faced a sharp influx of applications for pupil transfers right in the middle of the academic year.

The blocking of educational institutions has continued since the end of September — schoolchildren and trade unions are protesting against a shortage of teachers, overloaded timetables and austerity measures. Because of the constant disruption of classes, parents of senior pupils seriously fear for the quality of preparation and their children’s chances of entering university. Private schools, however, are already warning that they will not be able to accept everyone who wishes to transfer.