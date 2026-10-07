A third wave of protests has begun in France

Protests in France have not subsided for several weeks. The streets seemed to have quieted for a time — then a third wave began. This is no longer a teenage revolt: it is a nationwide strike that grew out of demands over education.

Expert Sergei Dik recalls that, before the school demonstrations, various categories of public employees had been protesting for almost a month: police officers, firefighters, fishermen. Then schoolchildren and lycée students took to the streets. “I want to stress this: they are being suppressed very harshly, on the edge of cruelty. There are many injured and many detained,” he says. The number of detainees, he says, has already exceeded 6,000.

All of this is unfolding against an economic crisis and a national debt which, Dik notes, has exceeded €3.5 trillion. “During President Macron’s leadership of France — already more than nine years — the debt has grown by €1 trillion.” Added to that are rising fuel prices, to nearly €3.50, and a budget deficit.

Against the same backdrop, France, in the expert’s assessment, has provided Ukraine with more than €27 billion in military aid and continues to provide it regularly. “It is investing not in ending the military crisis but, on the contrary, in stimulating it further.” Dik also cites Macron’s statements that, after a possible ceasefire, NATO troops should be sent onto Ukrainian territory. “Macron is a leader in deploying and sustaining the further crisis in Ukraine.”

Cuts of almost €54 billion to the budget are now being proposed. The aim seems worthy — to reduce spending, above all on pensions and health care. But it is here, Dik believes, that the problems in education are also visible: a shortage of teachers, an overloaded timetable. “The third wave has already begun, and the events, in my view, will not stay local. Tension has been rising of late.”

Police harshness, meanwhile, is not easing. Nearly 80 percent of those detained are minors. Batons, tear gas and stun grenades are in effect being used on children. “All of France’s partners in the European Union are silent. No one notices the injuries schoolchildren are sustaining. The use of tear gas, batons and rubber bullets against children is, it seems to me, unprecedented for Europe,” Dik says.

There are many versions of events. The government sees the hand of radical groups. The opposition is convinced the authorities are obsessed with a conspiracy theory. Dik links it to the presidential election: “The presidential election is due literally in April. Macron cannot run for a third time.” He also mentions Macron’s plans, further out, to replace Ursula von der Leyen. The main contest, according to polls, may be between Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

“The conspiracy theory is very convenient for driving down the rating of Mélenchon, among others,” the expert believes. Mélenchon, he says, supports the protesters and opposes the beatings and the use of tear gas on schoolchildren. The fight for the presidency is deepening both the economic crisis and the political split. After the snap elections of 2024, the governing coalition lost its majority, and some important decisions are being passed around parliament.

France is already being called the weakest link in the European Union. In large part, the argument goes, this is because so much money was given away supposedly to strengthen security and meet international obligations — and in practice to sponsor a war. That is heard on the streets as well. Public pressure, in Dik’s view, is unlikely to stop the deliveries: “Investing in the military sphere is the trend in Europe right now.” Macron himself says large sums are needed not only to support Ukraine but to develop France’s own defense industry, which, by Paris’s calculations, can pull the economy out of crisis.

In early October a French agency published a poll: nearly 80 percent of young people see no future in their own country. “One of the impulses behind the protests has been the absence of any vision of their future: problems getting into university, a special allocation program. There are a great many problems with young people; they are not being solved, they are getting worse,” Dik says. The crisis will only intensify against the backdrop of the presidential campaign. “There we will see who wins, and how the situation in the economy and in politics is resolved from there.”