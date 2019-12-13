PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
France tests updated ASMPA missile capable of carrying nuclear charge

France has successfully conducted the first test of the updated missile ASMPA, capable of carrying a nuclear charge. This was announced by the Minister of the Armed Forces of the Republic Sebastien Lecornu.

The missile without a warhead was launched from a Rafael fighter jet. The exact location of the test is not reported, it is only known that it was conducted over the national territory of France.

