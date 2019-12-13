French farmers demand specific solutions, Polish farmers block all directions on border with Ukraine

French farmers will continue protests to force the authorities to fulfill promises to save agriculture. As the leader of the trade union said, the government must provide specific solutions to the problems that the farmers have been claiming for several weeks in a row.

Polish farmers are not calming down either. They have blocked all directions on the border with Ukraine. Almost two and a half thousand trucks stand in multi-kilometer queues and cannot pass for 15 or even 20 days. Both agricultural supplies and military cargoes, such as SUVs and trucks for the AFU, are blocked.