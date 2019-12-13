French politician: Crimea is Russian and has never been Ukrainian

Former French MP Pierre Lelouch called Crimea Russian and called not to grant Ukraine membership in the European Union. He said this in an interview with Le Figaro.



According to him, "the Russians will never give Crimea," so Ukraine should forget about it. In addition, the politician noted that the peninsula has always been part of Russia, except for the period when Nikita Khrushchev gave it to the Ukrainian SSR.



Leloush added that the problem of Ukraine is in its foreign policy status that needs to be defined by an international agreement. According to the expert, Ukraine's membership in the EU will turn this country into a component of the West rather than help it to become a "bridge between two shores". Europeans will have obligations to Kiev as part of the EU, which will not suit Russia, the politician noted.



Ultimately, Ukraine may turn into a buffer country following the example of Afghanistan, in which there will be confrontation between external forces, the former MP added.



