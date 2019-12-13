PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
French TV channel admits mistake in report related to Ukrainian conflict

The French TV channel France-2 acknowledged its mistake in a story related to the Ukrainian conflict. In the report, journalists said that Russian troops were allegedly shelling civilian targets on a regular basis. As evidence, they cited an image of a missile stuck in the roof of an apartment building, which was actually a stovepipe. Indignant viewers pointed out the forgery in the comments - the channel apologized, though not on air, but on Twitter.

