3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
French TV channel admits mistake in report related to Ukrainian conflict
The French TV channel France-2 acknowledged its mistake in a story related to the Ukrainian conflict. In the report, journalists said that Russian troops were allegedly shelling civilian targets on a regular basis. As evidence, they cited an image of a missile stuck in the roof of an apartment building, which was actually a stovepipe. Indignant viewers pointed out the forgery in the comments - the channel apologized, though not on air, but on Twitter.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All