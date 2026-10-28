Another defense failure of the Lithuanian authorities. The Public Procurement Office uncovered gross violations in the procurement of anti-tank obstacles worth €823,000.

It was discovered that officials completely ignored the transparency of the deal, turning a blind eye to discrepancies between the prices and technical specifications of the so-called "dragon's teeth."

The employees of the Lithuanian Army Logistics Department will be held accountable for this egregious contract and the misuse of budget funds. An internal audit is already preparing harsh charges against them.