A major political scandal is rocking Paris. An investigation by Radio France Internationale has revealed that French military personnel are currently operating in Ukraine as part of a secret mission under the command of a French general.

Their tasks include combat training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, logistics, and equipment maintenance. This information has been confirmed by a source, though the French General Staff remains silent.

It is reported that the soldiers being deployed are instructed to lie—even to their own families—by claiming they are headed to Poland. More importantly, this constitutes a flagrant violation of Article 35 of the French Constitution. The President was legally obligated to notify Parliament, which he failed to do. As Senator Cédric Perrin emphasized, this is a direct blow to democratic norms. Should this be confirmed, the Élysée Palace’s clandestine venture could lead to legal repercussions for Macron.