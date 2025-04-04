French President Macron should be removed from power because of his intention to start a war with Russia. This was stated by the leader of the party “Arise, France” Nicolas Dupont-Eignan. The politician calls Macron's behavior “raving madness”, which should be immediately stopped by impeachment. The call for the resignation of the French leader sounded against the background of negotiations in Kiev. There, the British chief of defense staff discussed with the heads of the general staffs of France and Ukraine the possible dispatch of “peacekeepers”.