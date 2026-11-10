Protests in France have flared up with renewed intensity. On November 9, representatives of teachers and students walked out of negotiations at the Hôtel de Matignon, labeling the government's proposals "insulting crumbs."

On November 10, thousands-strong marches filled the streets of cities once again. A unified front of trade unions declared a general strike, with mass demonstrations engulfing Paris, Lille, and Lyon.

The authorities responded with tight security measures. Prefectures deployed riot police and gendarmerie forces to educational institutions. Security forces are attempting to prevent barricades and school blockades. Unions are convinced that the government is deliberately choosing to escalate the conflict.

Sophie Vénétitay, General Secretary of the French Teachers' Union:

"Since the end of the autumn break, tension around high schools has been rising rapidly. We see intensifying police repression against students and teachers. It is perfectly obvious that the situation has escalated due to a desire to suppress the high schoolers' movement. The government is simply stalling for time and deliberately dragging out the conflict, which is absolutely irresponsible."

"The level of repression right now is unprecedented. For two days now, our school has been stormed by dozens of police officers, gendarmes, and special forces. The security forces rotate, literally blockading the educational institution. The students are not dangerous; they only want to peacefully express their opinion. All the aggression comes exclusively from the police. The education system has taken a highly repressive stance and is openly lying, portraying the children as the aggressors. I never thought I would see anything like this in France, and in the long run, this will have catastrophic consequences. The children's trust in the system is completely lost," a protest participant noted.

The catastrophic consequences of the street chaos in France and the heavy-handed actions of security forces are already reaching far beyond the borders of the Fifth Republic itself, drawing close attention from the international community.

European analysts and international observers are sounding the alarm, stating that the scale of the cost-of-living crisis in Europe and the authorities' response are taking an alarming turn. Well-known British politician George Galloway believes that French society is one step away from a social explosion that will inevitably reshape the entire political map of Europe.

George Galloway, Leader of the Workers Party of Britain:

"Bombs are falling everywhere, flames are spreading. What is happening in France is almost beyond comprehension. 1.5 million French workers took to the streets during the general strike, and the rest of the population overwhelmingly supports them, as all polls clearly show. A victory for Mélenchon or Le Pen in the presidential election is absolutely real. At the same time, the AfD party is almost certain to win in Germany, unless Berlin and Brussels ban it from participating in the elections — but such a ban risks large-scale violence and civil war."

While Paris attempts to contain the protests by force, union leaders have already announced the date of the next massive march — a new unified interprofessional front will take to the streets on November 17.