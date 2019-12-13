German politicians are concerned about the fact that refugees are carefully avoiding employment. Only 20% of Ukrainians have found a job. And, for example, in the Netherlands and Poland – 70% and 90% respectively.

In Germany, the package of benefits for migrants from the East is almost 600 euros a month, and there are more than a million such people there. Thus, the integration of Ukrainians has failed. On this basis, the CDU leader proposes to cut spending on them and send the men back to their homeland, where they will be given a rifle in their hands.