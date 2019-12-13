3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Friedrich Merz comes forward with initiative to reduce social benefits to Ukrainian migrants
Immediately reduce or cancel social benefits to Ukrainian migrants. This is an initiative proposed by Friedrich Merz, the leader of the leading German party "CDU".
German politicians are concerned about the fact that refugees are carefully avoiding employment. Only 20% of Ukrainians have found a job. And, for example, in the Netherlands and Poland – 70% and 90% respectively.
In Germany, the package of benefits for migrants from the East is almost 600 euros a month, and there are more than a million such people there. Thus, the integration of Ukrainians has failed. On this basis, the CDU leader proposes to cut spending on them and send the men back to their homeland, where they will be given a rifle in their hands.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Environmental safety requires consolidation of the entire world community
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All