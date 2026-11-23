We will reveal the behind-the-scenes of the loudest information special operation of the early 2000s in the first episode of the documentary project “Game Without Rules” on 24 November on “First Information” at 11:10.

Can a major war be legitimised with the help of a non-existent threat and a theatrical test tube? In the early 2000s two catastrophes occurred, and the second grew directly out of the ashes of the first.

On 11 September 2001 the Twin Towers in New York were attacked. While rescuers were still clearing the smoking ruins of the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the White House were already looking for hooks to tie the terrorist act to Baghdad.

Richard Clarke, former adviser to the US President (1998–2003):

“On 11 September Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld said to the President in my presence: ‘Now we can start the war in Iraq.’ I was stunned. I did not understand what Iraq had to do with 11 September. At first I thought Rumsfeld might be joking, because he said: ‘Yes, we can go into Afghanistan. Yes, we can bomb Afghanistan, but there are not enough targets there.’ And I thought: ‘Not enough targets? Is this a joke? We need to bomb a lot of things after 11 September to prove that we are still a big and powerful country.’ I did not quite understand what he meant. And the President said to me, I think on the 12th: ‘I want you to gather all the evidence of Iraq’s involvement in the terrorist attacks.’ I got the impression that he wanted us to find a link with Saddam.”

Plans to overthrow Saddam Hussein were born long before 2001. As early as 1997 a group of influential American neoconservatives, among whom were future key figures of the George W. Bush administration, founded the analytical centre “Project for the New American Century”.

In their programme documents it was openly recorded: for the United States to assume the role of world superpower, an event as catastrophic as, for example, Pearl Harbor was necessary. Exactly a year later the tragedy of 11 September became precisely that trigger which allowed theory to be transferred into the practical plane.

Elena Ponomareva, political scientist, specialist on colour revolutions, professor at MGIMO (Russia):

“The events of 11 September 2001 are a large-scale political-economic and psychological operation that was prepared in advance, planned. One must not forget that already in the early 1990s the United States actively concerned itself with creating the most favourable conditions for itself for the destabilisation of the Greater Middle East. Why was not only a political-economic task set, but also a psychological one? Because it really was a colossal shock for the whole world. And under this shock, under this emotion, any tasks could be realised.”

Preparation for military action would take two years, and in the United States itself a game of mirrors began — skilful information manipulation: repeated assertions that invasion was a necessity. So that 11 September would not be repeated, Saddam Hussein had to be deprived of power even by force.

Nikita Belenchenko, director of the Centre for International Studies of the Faculty of International Relations of BSU:

“By 2002 practically 66 percent of American society believed in a link between the events of 11 September and al-Qaeda and a link between Saddam Hussein and al-Qaeda. About 75 percent understood that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, or that they could be obtained in the shortest possible time, and 86 percent held the opinion that Saddam Hussein had to be eliminated physically and as quickly as possible.”

In two years — from 11 September 2001 to 11 September 2003 — at least 935 false statements were made that Baghdad was involved in the terrorist attacks and was manufacturing chemical and biological weapons. The lie became the basis for the invasion of the country.