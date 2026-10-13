From America’s Steel Belt to the Rust Belt: How U.S. Industry Declined

Since the 19th century, an industrial belt has girded the United States. Today it is known as the “Rust Belt,” but it once powered coal mines, ironworks, steel mills, car plants and tyre factories—and turned cities into manufacturing hubs.

America’s industrial heart was forged from iron ore and coal, steel and ambition. Rich mineral deposits were linked by railways, and millions of workers from the Old and New Worlds came in search of jobs and the American dream. In the shadow of furnaces and factory chimneys, amid smoke and soot, the country’s industrial engine roared.

The industrial revolution took hold in the United States in the 19th century. The Civil War accelerated change. The industrial North’s victory over the agrarian South, the abolition of slavery, the expansion of railways, the creation of a national market and advances in technology all helped propel the country toward becoming the world’s leading industrial power.

The industrial belt stretching from the Atlantic coast to the Great Lakes grew out of three advantages: natural resources, transport links and a growing workforce. The region had abundant raw materials, including iron ore in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, and coking coal in the Appalachian Mountains. Steel and coal were the foundations of the “Steel Belt.”

Railways became its circulatory system, connecting mines, factories and markets. The Erie Canal and Hudson River offered cheap routes linking inland areas to the Atlantic. With raw materials, transport and access to European markets, the region attracted millions of migrants from Germany, Austria-Hungary, Italy and Poland. The young country needed buildings, cities and roads—and the factories to make them.

Capital and innovation clustered in the region. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, became a centre of steelmaking. Michigan became the home of the auto industry, with Detroit at its heart. Akron, Ohio, emerged as a global tyre-making hub. Chicago, Illinois, developed as a transport centre for meatpacking and machinery. Cleveland, Buffalo and Milwaukee became important centres for metalworking, oil refining and heavy equipment.

By 1900, the region accounted for around 80% of U.S. industrial output, despite covering just 1.6% of the country’s territory. The First World War boosted manufacturing, but the Second World War transformed the economy. Massive government contracts helped revive factories and sharply reduced unemployment.

The United States became a leader in aviation, electronics and communications. Factories produced radar, early computers, chemicals, synthetic rubber and plastics. A system of public-private partnership took shape: the government funded research, and businesses put it to use. By 1945, U.S. industrial output had doubled.

With much of Europe and Japan in ruins, and the Soviet Union rebuilding after the war, the United States emerged with its industrial base intact. It produced an estimated 35% to 50% of global GDP, mined more than half the world’s coal and over 60% of its oil, and made more than 70% of its steel.

The country also held about 75% of the world’s gold reserves. At the start of the Second World War, Allied countries bought weapons with dollars and gold; fearing Nazi occupation, European nations also sent gold reserves to the United States for safekeeping.

After the war, the dollar was the only currency convertible into gold, at $35 an ounce. The Bretton Woods system helped establish it as the world’s reserve currency.

But by the 1970s, American manufacturers faced growing competition. Japanese steel was cheaper and, in many cases, better quality; German cars were more fuel-efficient. While Detroit continued making large, fuel-hungry muscle cars, Americans increasingly turned to economical Toyota and Honda models. The 1973 oil shock sharpened the shift.

Manufacturing also moved south and west, to the so-called Sun Belt: Texas, Florida, Arizona and California. Taxes were lower there, and unions were weaker than in the Rust Belt, where workers had won higher wages and health benefits. For companies, those costs mattered.

Labour was cheaper still in Mexico and across Asia, including Japan, South Korea and Indonesia—and later China. Companies moved production in pursuit of profit, often to places where wages and employment costs were lower. The guiding idea, the article argues, became: “We Americans invent; foreigners do the sweating.”

Environmental regulation also changed the economics of heavy industry. In the 1970s, the United States adopted stricter laws to protect air and water. For some old plants in Pittsburgh and Cleveland, closing was cheaper than installing pollution controls. Steel and metalworking companies shut down one after another, hollowing out the region’s industrial base. Cleveland, Detroit, Gary and Pittsburgh all suffered major population losses.

By the 2000s, machines had fallen silent, assembly lines stopped and factories closed. In 2013, Detroit filed for bankruptcy, then the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. Its debts exceeded $18 billion, including substantial obligations for retirees’ pensions and health benefits.