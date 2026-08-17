What was until recently called an unbreakable Polish-Ukrainian brotherhood first turned into diplomatic sniping and has now sunk to street brawls. Kyiv itself keeps pouring fuel on the fire by publicly glorifying Banderites.

Polish-Ukrainian relations are rapidly taking on a blood-red tint. Ordinary Poles are increasingly showing their true attitude toward the millions of “Ukrainian refugees” not with slogans but with fists. Police statistics record a steady rise in crimes motivated by national hatred and everyday xenophobia. In the first half of the year alone, 180 such reports were filed — roughly 30 percent more than in the same period of 2025.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha acknowledged the trend: “I am convinced this is a dead-end path and a completely hopeless situation when the Ukrainian factor and anti-Ukrainian rhetoric are being dragged into parliamentary elections and Poland’s internal politics. We are already seeing a significant growth of anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Polish society. As minister I regularly receive information about specific incidents, and there are, unfortunately, very many of them: in different regions of Poland Ukrainians are attacked, humiliated, and children are bullied in schools.”

One of the most high-profile assaults occurred recently in Wrocław. Three locals savagely beat a young man and his girlfriend simply because they heard a Ukrainian accent in a store. The victims suffered concussions; the woman also required stitches on her neck. Given the combined bulk of the attackers, the pair stood little chance.

The reasons are not hard to find. In the past two months Polish social media published more than 1.3 million posts about Ukraine and Ukrainians. They generated nearly 18 million comments, 45 percent of which were extremely hostile. According to polls, only 29 percent of Poles now express sympathy for Ukrainians, while 43 percent feel complete dislike. Street violence therefore follows a certain logic.

Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Duszczyk put it bluntly: “This is natural. Unfortunately I must say these incidents simply could not help but occur. Judge for yourselves: if ten years ago the country had 100,000 migrants and today there are already more than 2.5 million, the overwhelming majority of them Ukrainian, then conflicts between Poles and Ukrainians are to some degree natural.”

Why such harshness toward people who simply fled war? Setting aside provocative behavior, the hard numbers remain. In the first six months of 2026 police recorded almost 11,000 crimes committed by Ukrainian citizens — drunk driving, drug possession, theft, and fraud among them. For the whole of the previous year the figure was about 17,000, meaning a rise of roughly 21 percent. Official media, of course, prefer not to discuss banditry by those flying yellow-and-blue colors.

Sejm deputy Przemysław Czarnek expressed the double-standard frustration: “When Ukrainian citizens are attacked, you rightly raise a cry. But when Poles are brutally assaulted — you stay silent. Tusk immediately demanded action when a Pole insulted Ukrainian girls. So where is he now, when a Ukrainian staged a slaughter and a Polish woman is in serious condition? Does he appeal to Zelensky with a demand to stop the idiotic actions that inflame discord?”

The answer is no. Donald Tusk preferred to shift responsibility onto the president and the opposition, saying Nawrocki must stop remaining silent and that PiS is calling for violence. The president did eventually speak — though many Poles might have preferred he stayed quiet. At a public gathering he demanded that Kyiv stop glorifying nationalists, then delivered a statement that left many Poles with a sense of second-hand embarrassment.

“It is in Poland’s interest that Ukraine and its soldiers act as successfully as possible against post-Soviet Russia. That they keep them as far from us as possible. Let them kill the soldiers who attacked them. In this respect they can always count on our help, because where the ‘Moskal’ is being beaten, Poland helps even if it does not itself take part in the war. That is Poland’s strategic interest. But Poland’s strategic interest is also that Banderite flags do not fly in Warsaw and in Poland,” declared Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

Whatever one makes of Nawrocki’s remarks, more effective speeches are coming from his political counterparts in the current opposition. For them anti-Ukrainian rhetoric has become the horse on which they intend to ride into the Sejm next year.

Former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki declared: “No privileges. If any privileges still remain, they must be abolished. At the same time, with regard to Ukrainians who behave improperly, break the law, show insolence, act arrogantly or disrupt the peace of Polish families, the police must intervene effectively. Where is the police? Where is the prosecutor’s office? Who rules here? Well, it is known who rules and who bears responsibility for this.”

Yesterday’s PiS colleagues go further, proposing to deport Ukrainian men of conscription age (25 to 60) from Poland if they lack legal employment. Even if such people make up only 5 percent, that is “at least a brigade, if not a division” that could be formed to defend the Independent state.

These statements find an echo among Poles. Almost 70 percent already support the idea of sending combat-capable Ukrainians straight to the front. The figure is likely to grow along with the number of violent incidents. Memory is the root cause. For more than two weeks the Institute of National Remembrance, together with Ukrainian counterparts, has been conducting exhumation work. Nearly fifty remains have been found, 40 percent of them children. With each new discovery the feeling of hatred intensifies, and Kyiv’s faint hopes of EU membership fade further.

Sejm Deputy Speaker Włodzimierz Czarzasty stated: “Ukraine’s entry into the European Union will require Ukrainians to reflect on every aspect of their history. Because the European Union is first and foremost democracy and values, not simply an ATM. And that is a fact. Values include, among other things, calling genocide by its name. This is history. No nation can run away from its history.”

Kyiv, however, is not running. Zelensky and company openly take pride in being descendants of Banderites — and show little concern for Polish feelings or grievances.