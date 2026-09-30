From Dollar Payments to Cultural Trips: The New U.S. Restrictions on Cuba

The United States has tightened its sanctions regime against Cuba, imposing new restrictions on the country’s financial operations, including those of the private sector, TASS reported, citing the U.S. Treasury Department press service.

U.S. authorities have banned any financial transactions with Cuban entities linked to the security services and to the business conglomerate Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A. (GAESA). The Treasury also revoked a general license, in force since 2024, that had allowed American banks to process dollar payments involving Cuba when the source and destination of the transaction were outside the United States and did not affect the interests of U.S. persons. In addition, it canceled permission — also dating from 2024, under the Biden administration — for U.S. banks to open and maintain accounts in the name of a Cuban citizen who is an independent private-sector entrepreneur.

The department further revised several categories of travel to the island previously authorized under Barack Obama. Special U.S. government permission will now be required to take part in cultural-exchange programs, conferences and professional meetings.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said the aim of the new sanctions was to obstruct economic transformation on the island. “These new blockade measures are designed to create obstacles to the process of economic reforms under way. They openly strike both the state and the private sector — the very private sector whose development some U.S. officials claim they want to promote,” he wrote on X.

According to the minister, the U.S. actions “nullify people-to-people contacts and further restrict academic and research activity,” and block Cuban private entities from dealing directly with American banks.

“Less than a day ago the secretary of state [Marco Rubio] said in an interview that ‘Cuba has already fallen,’ yet it now turns out that additional measures are required,” Rodríguez Parrilla said.