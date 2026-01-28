3.74 BYN
From February 2026, Poland will be the only EU country with operating mines
Poland is becoming the last bastion of the coal era in Europe. From February 2026, the country will be the only one in the EU where coal production continues. In January, the last mines in the Czech Republic closed.
However, the coal industry in Poland itself is not doing well. Coal production has been declining for decades – volumes have fallen by approximately four times over 45 years.
Today, this industry is generating huge losses and is only surviving thanks to government support. Each ton of coal costs almost $240, while it sells for half that.
Coal company losses for 2025 exceeded $3 billion, the worst result in 30 years.
Despite the industry's unprofitability, the government will only be able to close the mines after 2049. The Polish government and trade unions signed a corresponding agreement. For Warsaw, this represents a compromise between economic reality and the social stability of regions dependent on the mines.