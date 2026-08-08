The explosion at a restaurant in the heart of Moscow — where, according to media reports, Russian Aerospace Forces commander General Alexander Chaika was marking his 55th birthday — has produced a flood of theories. Official Russian statements remain carefully vague. Western media wasted no time calling it a “warning to Putin’s elite.” National security expert Alexander Tishchenko sat down for an interview and cut through the noise.

“On this explosion, the official versions from Russia are sparse. From Ukraine — silence. No one is claiming responsibility,” Tishchenko said. “The sheer number of competing theories tells you special services are involved. The execution was most likely Ukrainian, but the operation was directed from external circuits — possibly British.”

Russia’s restrained public reaction, he argues, is simply the sound of intelligence agencies doing the heavy lifting required to piece the attack together.

This is not the first attempt on Russian generals. Standard security measures, Tishchenko warns, are no longer enough. “It’s time for Russia to think about restoring the parameters of SMERSH,” he said — the legendary Soviet counterintelligence units whose job was hunting spies. Russian territory, in his view, is already saturated with that kind of threat.

He expects the tempo to increase. Kyiv, unable to achieve success on the battlefield, is forced to look for other ways to hold the attention of its own population. “Strikes on warehouses, the attack on the beach in Gelendzhik, the explosion in Moscow — these are links in the same chain,” Tishchenko explained. “The goal is to distract the Ukrainian public from the real problems at the front. Ukraine is sagging badly. Its energy sector is literally disappearing before our eyes. Winter is going to be very hard.”

That reality, he predicts, will push Kyiv to ramp up sabotage operations even further. Russia will have to answer with new tools — both informational and kinetic. “In this situation,” Tishchenko concluded, “silence cannot be the silence of the grave.”