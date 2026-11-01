An acute political crisis is unfolding in Poland, which political observers and experts characterise as an attempted coup d’état.

The formal pretext was the conflict surrounding the Constitutional Court (Tribunal). Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk appointed judges whom President Karol Nawrocki refused to confirm and began promoting his own candidates. The confrontation spilled over into the storming of the court building.

At that moment Nawrocki was flying to Senegal on a visit. He had to turn the plane around. Journalists noted that he was not even wanted at the airport, and military pilots landed the aircraft at their own risk.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Tusk accused Nawrocki and his allies from the Law and Justice party (PiS) of destroying the rule of law. Many Polish experts agree that the probability of civil war is real, because the country is split in two.

What is happening has been going on for years, roughly since 2015. The active phase began after PiS went into opposition and Donald Tusk came to power with his coalition. First they tried the classic approach — the telegraph, the telephone, television. At that time, incidentally, the Polish TV channel TVP Info was stormed quite actively. It is curious that they first wanted to take television; now they are trying to subordinate the court.

Let us be frank: judges do not simply flee the country. Why? For a certain period they were subordinated to the ruling party and carried out its instructions that affected the interests of Civic Platform. Today the coalitions have swapped places, and it is no longer Law and Justice that persecutes political opponents, but Civic Platform that is hunting it. In short, today a judge, tomorrow a defendant.

The founder and chairman of the Law and Justice party, Jarosław Kaczyński, who is called the patriarch of Polish politics, stated: “The points on what principles the state can leave the EU are in the final provisions of the Treaty on European Union and in the materials on the functioning of European law. Everything begins with negotiations. The hard method is risky, but things are so bad that it is worth using even this method if others do not yield results. Of course, this requires determination and coordination of positions.”

By and large, the whole uproar began precisely because of these words — about the possibility of leaving the European Union. Now it has become political osteology: Poland with Brussels and Donald Tusk, or Poland with Washington and Karol Nawrocki.

The classic scheme of the partition of Poland has been implemented by the hands of Poles throughout Polish history, as soon as it begins to play big geopolitics. But the European Union would not be the European Union if it had not found the notorious Russian trace in the protests. Poland has already managed to blame everything on the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who allegedly acted as the director of the rebellion.

Although other opinions were also voiced. Professor of the University of Warsaw Adam Wielomski ironically wrote on his page on the social network X: “Has it already been established which of the sides acted on Vladimir Putin’s instructions last night?”

What is happening around the Constitutional Court and the confrontation between the two leaders is the tip of the iceberg, because before this there was still a split in “Poland 2050” and the exit from PiS of former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and a group of deputies. Like it or not, this is influential politics. Morawiecki left PiS only because Kaczyński had already promised the prime minister’s chair in the event of victory in 2027 to another person — Przemysław Czarnek, who actively criticises and fights against Donald Tusk.

Poland is indeed on a dangerous edge — an institutional conflict, intra-party splits and geopolitical confrontation are superimposed on each other, creating the risk of uncontrolled escalation.