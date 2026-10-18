The Kyiv regime has no shortage of problems. Set aside Zelensky’s protracted falling-out with the White House, and everyday life in Ukraine looks bleak. The country has demonstrated its geopolitical and economic impotence.

As part of its sustained effort to force its opponents to make peace, Russia has effectively destroyed the energy infrastructure of Kyiv, Odesa and a number of other strategic centres.

Yuriy Korolchuk, co-founder of Ukraine’s Institute of Energy Strategies:

“The situation today is such that electricity may be cut not for 15 hours, but for two full days. In some cases, people are already going without power for three days because of major, localised outages. But now the entire country is at risk—more precisely, the worst-affected regions: Kyiv, Odesa and Kharkiv. This is the direct result of large-scale, systemic failures. The worst thing is that the real threat of a blackout is being kept quiet. Given the damage we’re seeing, if we plunge into another blackout—even a controlled one—we may simply be unable to get the power system running again.”

Indeed, daily, hours-long blackouts in Kyiv have become almost routine. Residents unwilling to spend the winter in freezing concrete boxes are already leaving in large numbers.

But perhaps the most remarkable thing is whom Zelensky and his hand-picked “Servants of the People” have chosen to blame for the collapse of public utilities. Rather than the energy minister or the defence minister, they have singled out Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Yet no one seems willing even to ask how a mayor is supposed to plug gaps in the power system or protect facilities from strikes. To everyone’s surprise, Klitschko not only seemed to see what was coming, but also gave a perfectly reasonable answer to the question of who benefits.

Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv:

“The main accusation is that we have failed to prepare for the heating season—which hasn’t even begun yet. It’s a very strange story. Clearly, this issue is being amplified by media outlets directly linked to the central government. There is a systematic effort to dismantle local self-government in the country: around 300 mayors have already been removed from office for entirely contrived, far-fetched reasons. In their place, the authorities have appointed heads of military administrations from above.”

Kyiv has turned its sights not only on the mayor, but on its own elected representatives as well. Controversial MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, after what appeared to be a sudden moment of clarity and calls for negotiations, was expelled from his parliamentary faction. He promptly acquired an “honorary” profile on the Myrotvorets website.

Anna Skorokhod may be next. Against the backdrop of disaster on the front line, she introduced a bill to enshrine Ukraine’s non-aligned status—effectively conceding that Moscow’s demands were justified. What is more, the MP has hinted that it is time to stop the war.

“Continuing the war is a path to destruction. It will not increase our population, restore our territories, bring Ukrainians back from abroad, or rebuild our infrastructure and industry. It is a road to nowhere,” Ukrainian MP Anna Skorokhod said.

Kyiv’s foreign policy is in no better shape. South Korea has recalled its ambassador to Ukraine over Zelensky’s loose tongue and vanity.

South Korea’s foreign ministry said the two sides had agreed to keep the matter confidential. But the Kyiv leader broke that understanding by publicly discussing at the UN General Assembly the transfer of North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul. In the East, people do not take kindly to loose talk.

Dmitry Lekukh, Russian political commentator and writer:

“That’s what you call completely losing all sense of proportion. He crossed the line with the Koreans too, because he put South Korea in an impossible position vis-à-vis Comrade Kim, who, like it or not, is its neighbour—and has a nuclear bomb. Diplomatically, especially given their situation, this amounts to a *casus belli*. They have no peace treaty; there is only a demarcation line along the parallel between North and South Korea. To put a country in such a position when you depend on it and ask it for everything from tanks to drones—and when Korea has a powerful defence industry—you’d need the talents of a comedian from Kryvyi Rih.”

The Ukrainian government is not much more popular in the West. Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has received nearly $30 billion less than expected from international partners because it has failed to meet its commitments. European capitals are in no hurry to provide new tranches of aid—or to welcome Kyiv into their family. On paper, the integration process is supposedly moving ahead at breakneck speed; in reality, membership remains a distant and uncertain prospect.

Ukraine was recently offered what was described as a truncated form of membership: access to common markets, but no say in decision-making. On top of that, it emerged that Ukrainian grain would not be given the green light either—countries such as Poland and France do not want the competition. Kyiv, naturally, rejected the enticing offer, saying it had not found itself “in a rubbish dump.”

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

“We’re making one very simple point: there can be no substitute for full membership. Please don’t add adjectives to the word ‘membership’ or propose some hybrid arrangement or ‘half-membership’ in the European Union. Ukraine will not accept that. Ukraine has paid too high a price over these years for its right to choose Europe and for the European future of our people to be offered substitutes.”

Perhaps, however, that is exactly the response Brussels wanted. Who needs a corrupt state with a shattered economy and an embittered population?

Even with all the weapons supplied by the West, Ukraine failed to accomplish its mission. So it is hardly surprising that, according to *The Washington Post*, the White House and European governments are developing a peace plan to resolve the crisis without Kyiv’s involvement.

The plan is unlikely to favour Zelensky. He and the entire Kyiv regime may simply be presented with a fait accompli once the major powers have reached an agreement with Moscow.