From Skepticism to Recognition: Expert Shirinov on How SCO Becomes Center of Power

Cooperation within the SCO covers many areas—from economics and security to science and digital technology. And the organization's influence on the global stage continues to grow.

Olim Shirinov, political observer, board member of the Eurasia NGO, and blogger (Tajikistan):

"The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a strong center of power. While some Western countries were initially skeptical of this organization, over the years it has become clear that the SCO member countries have accomplished a tremendous amount. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is not only about economics, geopolitics, and, to some extent, defense cooperation. And if we look at this way, it becomes clear that in today's world, where many small and large centers of power are emerging, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is already a mature project. I reckon that in the future, many countries will express a desire to become members of this organization."