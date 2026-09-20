From The Hague to the Suburbs of Tours: Europe’s Weekend Under Sirens

MINSK, September 20 (news.by) — From The Hague to the suburbs of Tours: the weekend in Europe passed under the wail of sirens.

A wave of protests this weekend covered several European countries at once. Thus the center of The Hague turned into a field of battle. An action by the right-wing movement “We Are the People,” directed against the migration policy of the Dutch authorities, ended in mass unrest and clashes with police. Cords blocked the streets; fleeing activists were pinned on the ground. The authorities deployed mounted police, special forces and water cannon.

In the center of Berlin another mass demonstration in support of Palestine and the residents of the Gaza Strip again grew into hard clashes with police. In France, in a suburb of Tours, an attempt by law-enforcement officers to stop noisy street motorcycle races also ended in unrest. The situation sharpened after a patrol car collided with the motorcycle of an offender who was trying to flee the chase. The incident provoked street riots. Eight police officers were reported wounded. Five people were detained.